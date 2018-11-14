Image example Dis Nigerian Christians for Kano no see anything wrong to take dia problem to islamic police

One group of Christians wey dey stay Kano, northwest Nigeria say dem no see anything wrong with taking dia cases and issues to Islamic police and sharia courts instead of regular police and courts.

Komolafe Johnson na im be presido of those christians wey call dia name Humanity Peace and Leadership Synergy initiative, dey stay for Sabon Gari, Kano.

"Hisbah no go collect kobo from you and dem go make sure dem resolve the issue. Even recently one issue between Muslim Landlord and Christian tenant we we bring come na dem solve am,dem even quote some bible sections during the hearings." Johnson tell BBC News Pidgin.

Im say for many years now im dey bring cases to Hisbah and unlike normal police dem no dey collect money for im hand.

Image example Komolafe Johnson

On wetin give dem confidence despite say many Christians wey dey Kano dey fear Hisbah,Johnson yan say for 2011 during the fuel subsidy protest wey almost turn bloody for Kano, na Hisbah escort dem go church and wait for dem to finish service.

"Dat single act na im make a realise say dis pipo na good pipo unlike wetin some pipo dey think."

Johnson say as far as e dey alive and dey Kano im group go continue to dey bring issues to Hisbah instead of regular police.

"Di same bad bad things wey Hisbah dey try stop like drinking beer and prostitution, our own bible also dey against am,so you go see say na di same Christian war dem dey fight for di good of everybody."

Hisbah PRO Adamu Yahaya wey chook mouth for di mata tok say wetin dis christians dey do show say no be all christians dey against Hisbah and muslim laws.

"We dey co-operate with this group well well, dem dey always come to us with issues to help dem with and also invite us to dia events and likewise we too."

But Secretary Christian Association of Nigeria Kano chapter Ibrahim Isa Wangida yan say dem dey against this arrangement because dis same Christians wey dey carry case go hisbah if to say Muslims go report dem to hisbah dem go say we be Christians.

"As far as we are concern dis no be ogbonge arrangement because those Christians wey dey carry case go meet Hisbah instead of regular police if pipo report dem to Hisbah on anoda issue dem fit say dem no gree because dem be Christians and di mata no go favour dem."

Wangida tok say dem get good relationship with Hisbah and even recently wey some young christian children lost,na Hisbah find dem and bring dem to CAN before dem carry dem give dia parents.

As lawyer wey Wangida be, e also tok about areas wey Hisbah no fit touch based on di year 2000 laws wey create dem.

"For example Sabon Gari Na christian area and dem no suppose enta dia to seize beer or pursue pipo from hotel.Also any christian for Kano get right to live di way im want since Hisbah na for muslims."