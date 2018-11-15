Image example Professor Sunday Edeko na Professor of Law for Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State

On Thursday, Nigeria goment dey meet university lecturers wey don dey on strike since November 5, but one university professor say im no dey follow odas for Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) do strike and im go sue dem if dem disturb im classroom work for Ambrose Ali University.

"I no get any reason to comit my sef to dia strike, ASUU na association of lecturers inside Nigeria, especially of pipo wey dey willing to join and dem get dia rules and regulation wey dey control members of ASUU."

Sunday Edeko wey be Professor of Law for Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, south-south Nigeria tell BBC News Pidgin say "I no be member of ASUU so dia rules and regulation to go on strike no suppose affect me, I only tok say if while I dey do my work dem come disburb me, I go carri dem go court".

Tori be say Ambrose Ali University reopen for new semester on Monday November 12 just one week after ASUU begin national strike, so as Professor Edeko dey teach for class room pesin come ask am whether im no go obey di union of university lecturers not to teach, na dia im provoke.

Video of di lecturer threat even flood internet.

No be say any pesin don come disturb am not to teach di Faculty of Law inside Ambrose Ali University, but di Prof. just dey draw ear give dem as warning.

In short, Professor Sunday Edeko say im students dey support am to bone ASUU strike continue to dey teach dem.

Na three reasons dey make university lecturers strike dis time; one na say dem want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

"I disagree wit dem on dis three demands wey dey make dem strike, I believe say na sumtin wey ASUU suppose do ordinary tok-tok wit goment because for my university wey be state university I don see plenti federal goment intervention projects for Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma".

Image example Professor na 51 year old lecturer wey don publish 22 books wey concern law mata for Nigeria

Di university lecturers strike don last for more than one week and apart from dis Prof, e get some goment universities as a whole like University of Ilorin and Obafemi Awolowo University wey no gree join di strike.

As tins be so, Federal Goment team wey Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige dey lead go meet with ASUU executives wey di National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi dey lead for Abuja on Thursday to review di September 2017 Memorandum of Action.

Dr Wale Babalakin wey be Chairman of Federal Goment Implementation Committee on top FG/ASUU agreement, don tok say ASUU must first call off dia strike and return to negotiation table where dem suppose do tok tok for permanent solutions to dia demands.