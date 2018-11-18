Image copyright Getty Images Image example Early dis year, Oba Ewuare II of Benin kingdom cari curse give traditional priests wey dey help bad gang to traffick girls dem. Many of di girls wey dey do prostitute work for obodo oyibo, na from Benin dem come from, according to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Five Nigerian women wey dem allege say carri young women come Ghana to force dem into prostitution get case to ansa for Accra Circuit Court, local tori Graphic dey report.

Authorities dey accuse di five women - Blessing Sunday, Jennifer John, Vivian Omotayo, Happiness Sunday and Joy Chima - say dem use juju to fear di victims into ashawo work.

All of dem say pleaded not guilty to di charge of conspiracy to commit crime (wit human trafficking) and dem adjourn di case to 27 November, 2018.

Di victims, wey dia age range from 20 years to 24 years, bin come Ghana in di hope say na restaurant dem go work for.

Image copyright Getty Images

But di allegations against di accused be say instead, dem carri dia victims go do ashawo work, but not before dem make do ritual wia dem go swear not to escape, make curse for no land on dem.

Court don adjourn di case to 27, November 2018 for hearing.