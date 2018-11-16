Appeals Court don give Dariye, Nyame bonnaza reduce dia jail time

Image copyright EFCC Image example Tears comot Senator Joshua Dariye eye wen di judge give di judgement.

Appeals court reduce di jail sentence of former Plateau State govnor Joshua Dariye on Friday from 14 years to 10 years sake of say im na first time offender.

Di 3 Judges for Abuja court of appeal wey dey torchlight di case say true true di June 12, 2018 conviction wey Dariye get sake of say e kolobi money dey true, but because im never commit crime before, no be maximum sentence court for give am.

Jolly Tavoro Nyame bin be Govnor of Taraba State for Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

Also, di Appelate Court don reduce the jail sentence for di former governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame from 14 years to 12 years.

Di court also fine di former governor di sum of N495 million.

Na May 2018 High Court for Abuja find Jolly Nyame, guilty to spend 14 years inside prison for criminal breach of trust.

For Joshua Dariye mata; Di court rule say di make di 14 years reduce to 10 years and make di 2 years own reduce to 1 year.

Earlier dis year, di former Plateau State Governor bin chop sentencing of 14 years for criminal breach of trust and 2 years for criminal misappropriation.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of di High Court of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Gudu Abuja bin convict Dariye say e kolobi Plateau State money for di environment, to use am for imsef.