Dem no support media player for your device 2019 Election: How much politicians dey pay for vote buying?

Former President Goodluck Jonathan wen e launch im book 'My Transition Hours' tok say vote buying na di main rigging formula wey don replace oda types of election wuruwuru for Nigeria.

So BBC News Pidgin enta street to find out wetin dey make pipo sell dia vote and how much pesin go pay to buy your vote for Nigeria.

"Everibodi vote dey for sale... for me, nothing dey wrong with vote buying". Na wetin Yemi Adamolekun, di oga of Enough is Enough Nigeria joindbodi, wey dey torchlight wuruwuru and magomago in Nigeria goment, tell BBC.

Jonathan "My Transition Hours" book na di account of wetin happun around and during di change of power for Nigeria for 2015 and na for di launching event im shock pipo with some of di tins im say.

Enough is Enough Nigeria oga madam wey sabi election mata wella list three way wey politicians dey buy pipo vote.

Manifesto

Wen candidates wey dey find political position, dem go do wetin dem dey call manifesto, wey bi document wey get di main tins wey dem dey promise to do. Di politicians need to den 'sell' dis manifesto to pipo, make pipo see for demsef say e make sense, and den vote for dem.

Na pipo wey go school, wey dey high for society, dey look tins like manifesto to take decide, Adamolekun tok.

Awoof tins

Oga Jonathan for im book launch say "For campaign, we go package rice, salt, foto of di candidate and party logo, come distribute. E dey wrong..."

Oda popular tins wey dey dem share give voters na ankara cloth material, umbrella, biro. We don even hear of live fowl wey one pesin share.

Dash money

Money na di one wey don dey dey popular now and dis kain revelation fit surprise some pipo, especially pipo from oda kontries.

But e dey happun for Nigeria. Before di Ekiti State governorship election for July 2018, BBC Pidgin bin report how voters dey collect N4,000 bribe to get dia PVC.

Image copyright Twitter/Enough is Enough Image example Adamolekun believe say e go hard for pipo not to dey collect awoof money and tins because na kontri wey politicians go come, tok big grammar, promise heaven and earth but disappear for di next 4 years

Tori bin comot during di Ekiti election say Police catch pesin with bag of money to share but Di Enough is Enough oga tell us of dis money wey voters dey collect no be bad tin like dat because some pipo really need am.

She tell us about one family wey use di dash money wey politician give dem, to pay for pikin school fees.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For di launch of im new book, Nigeria former president Goodluck Jonathan say vote buying na di main rigging formula wey don replace oda types of election wuruwuru, but vote buying dey really work?

Wen vote buying begin popular for Nigeria?

Nobodi fit say na dis time or dat time but former some pipo claim to get idea of wen vote buying really start for Nigeria.

Recently, di National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Labour Union oga, Adams Oshiomole follow tori pipo Channels TV tok say: "If pesin really torchlight di history of vote buying, e start with Jonathan second attempt (second term) all due respect to him".

Jonathan, in wetin be like defence for imsef say, na only afta im leave goment, come comot di kontri to work as international observer im eye open say vote buying dey wrong.

Image example Face of politicians wey be candidates for 2019 election

How vote buying fit end for Nigeria?

Adamolekun believe say na wen di cost to buy pipo vote to high for politicians, di practice go stop. If evribodi begin ask for big big money, politicians go look dia pocket see say dem no fit afford am again.

But before den e go hard for pipo not to dey collect awoof money and tins because na kontri wey politicians go come, tok big grammar, promise heaven and earth but disappear for di next 4 years, some pipo go dey reason am say make dem kuku collect sometin from politicians now before e too late.