Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and e nine kombi dem appear for court on Thursday, but e no take ten minutes weh de case finish; deh reject de case.

De layers bin file for say deh di hold dia clients weh deh no commit any crime and make dem release dem.

Lead lawyer Barrister Fru John Nsoh say de court session short for seka say deh just read de judgment.

According to Barrister Fru John Nsoh deh go file anoda case for supreme court but deh no di expect anytin from de high court.

"We bi di kam for hear de ruling, de judge read de ruling and e confirm decision for court, deh reject de case," Barrister Fru John Nsoh tok.

E mean say Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas go remain for cell, and na wen deh go don take out de real judgment deh go get reason weh deh reject de case.

"I must file for supreme court even if e go take long, dis tin no go end here we di go for Geneva" e tok.

Na so family mimbas bin di expect say make deh free Sisiku and odas but deh lef de place sad as deh no know weti for expect again.

Goment nova officially charge dem for court and na only den deh go charge dem for de crimes weh deh commit.

As deh appear for court de first taim deh get opportunity for tok dia tori for court for de first taim since weh deh disappear for Nigeria and appear for Appeal court for Cameroon.

De Anglophone crisis weh e make dem catch de leaders don di go on since 2016 and na so about 30,000 pipo run go Nigeria and about 200,000 for inside kontri and about 1000 pipo don die.