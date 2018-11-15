Image example Kano House of Assembly don march break to investigate govnor Ganduje

Secretary of Kano Youth for Good Governance Zakari Mohammed say dem still dey vex wit police wey no wan allow dem exercise dia rights to protest Governor Umar Ganduje mata.

Mohammed tell BBC Pidgin say Kano Police no gree acknowledge two letters wey dem send dem say dem wan do peaceful protest.

"Di truth be say, we no enjoy di way police dey deny us our rights onto dis Ganduje issue. No be say we wan fight or create problem but our own na just to go round di streets to tell pipo to demand beta and for di Assembly to do good work."

Mohammed also tok say dia group dey against dis latest development wey show say court don put full stop for di investigations until further notice.

"Court no suppose act like dat because Assembly get 100 percent to investigate di govnor. In fact, based on di constitution na only dem get dat right," im tok.

"Now again we wan protest dat one, police say no. Wetin dem wan make we do?"

BBC News Pidgin contact Kano State Police tok tok pesin SP Musa Majia wey say dia job na to protect life and property so dem no go allow some pipo take advantage of situations to create problems.

"Dis na forgone issue as far as we dey concern, protest no suppose happun wen investigations still dey go on. And for di youth I go investigate who send dem dia letter to," im tok.