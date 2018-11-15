Ghana gov't review tax on Ghc10,000 incomes, budget Ghc 12.8billion for infrastructure

Image copyright Pacific Press

Government of Ghana announce say dem go review di 35% income tax on people wey dey earn over Ghc 10,000 for di country in 2019.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta make dis revelation during di 2019 budget reading for parliament on Thursday.

According to Mr Ofori-Atta, dem go now impose 30% income tax on people wey dey earn Ghc 20,000 den above instead of di previous Ghc 10,000 after more Ghanaians complain about am.

Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, talk media after di budget reading say as opposition dem dey commend government for listening to di concerns raised over di personal income tax.

Image example Finance Minister present di budget for parliament on Thursday

Ghc12.8 billion for roads den infrastructure development

Also, Finance Minister reveal say di 2019 budget allocate 12.8 billion as capital expenditure which go take construct roads across di country and also put up other infrastructure which be necessary.

According to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, "we go invest massively for di development of road den infrastructure from different funding sources," wey dem identify projects wey dem go start plus in 2019.

Image example Majority den Minority members for Parliament of Ghana dey listen di 2019 budget

5000 seater National Cathedral

Finance Minister also announce say President Akufo-Addo cut sod or di construction of di a National Cathedral which go function as event centre give religious programs.

Government therefore wan facilitate di process by providing di land, secretariat, den seed money for di preparatory phase of di Cathedral.

Mr Ofori Atta reveal say di Cathedral go get stuff like big central hall and music school, wey e go house Africa first-ever Bible Museum and documentation centre.

Di rest of di financing go be di responsibility of Churches for Ghana den outside. But dis no go down well plus some Ghanaians who figure say government no for commit dema body to build church give di Christian community.

Other key things wey emerge be say inflation for Ghana reduce from 15.4% around 2016 to 11.8% in 2017, wey rydee e drop catch single digit of 9.5% around September.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister announce say Gross Domestic Product (GDP) go grow by 7% from 2019 to like 2022.