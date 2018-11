Image copyright Getty Images Image example MTN, na Africa biggest telephone company

Rob Shuter, wey be oga patapata of telephone company MTN Group, say im company wan get banking licence for Nigeria by 2019.

Shuter tok dis one for one telecoms conference for Cape Town, South Africa, wia m say dem go send dia application for December and lunch di bank for second quarter for 2019.

"We go apply for payment service banking licence for Nigeria by next month," na wetin im tok.

Di banking license na for Payment Service Bank (PSB), wey be initiative of Central Bank of Nigeria to make everybodi get bank account for di kontri.

For October, CBN release guidelines for payment service banks, wey include N2m non-refundable licence fee and N5bn capital base.

CBN guideline na for telephone company dem, mobile money operators, banking agents, and NCC.

How Payment Service Banks go work for Nigeria