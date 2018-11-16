Image copyright Other Image example Hassana and Hussaina na orphans

One good Samaritan don begin collabo wit community pipo to raise money take free Hassana and Hussaina, di two girl twins for Zamfara state northwest Nigeria wey kidnappers gbab since October 2018.

Dis na afta voice audio of di twins dey beg make dem save dem and di kidnappers threaten to kill di girls if dem no pay di money dem dey ask for.

Di mata touch one woman, Maryam Ado for heart sotay she carry am for head begin ginger pipo to epp contribute.

Madam Ado tell BBC Pidgin say di tori first make her feel hopeless but she reason say she no go fit just sit down do notin.

"I no get NGO, I dey do am wit di epp of Zamfara Youths Charity organization and some oda beautiful pipo."

Hassana and Hussaina no get papa and mama, dem bin dey prepare for dia wedding for Zamfara state north-west Nigeria before.

BBC News Pidgin find out say di kidnappers first ask for one hundred million, den thirty million before dem las-las settle to collect fifteen million or notin else.

Wit dia elder broda for front, di family of di girls try raise di money but dem no fit meet up.

"Pipo dey respond from all over di kontri no be for just di north, pipo don dey donate dey go, some pipo dey give as low as N200 sef"

"Zamfara goment know wetin dey happun and authorities dey work on di case, but I no chook eye dia again because as goment dey do dia own, di family own no to raise money or less say e no come necessasry again." Na so Maryam tok.

'Zamfara get problem wit security'

Tori full ground about different kili-kili and bad-bad tins wey dey happun for Zamfara state.

For July dis year, Amnesty International tok say thousands of pipo loss dia house inside farmer and herder kili-kili wey don dey ground since 2012.

Maryam say her own for di mata na make goment chook eye give Zamfara di same attention as dem dey give oda sate dem for di kontri wey tins wey need dia attention happun.

"I wan believe say I dey tok for pipo wey no fit defend demsef, di kidnapped twins for dis case but not ony for Zamfara but for wherever pipo like dat dey."

"I want make Zamfara state get good state governance wey be somtin wey e no get." Na so Maryam tok.