Jaafar Jaafar wey be oga of internet newspaper Daily Nigerian don tell BBC News Pidgin say im no dey shake as im court case wit Kano state govnor Umar Ganduje go start in under two weeks.

Jaafar tok say over 20 lawyers don ready to represent am free of charge unto say dem believe in wetin im dey do.

Jaafar say, "Hausa man for one proverb tok say any belle wey truth full inside am no dey fear knife. I dey kampe and l ready for dis court battle".

"Over 20 lawyers don show interest and dem dey ready to defend me free of charge wey be sign say many pipo dey wey believe me," na so Jaafar tok.

Di journalist through im website release video wey show pesin wey resemble di govnor dey collect moni from one contractor.