Image copyright Reverend Elvis Nsaikila

Kumbo for Bui division for Northwest region no wake up fain as kontri pipo hear big taim gun shots for night and deh burn-burn some houses.

Na for 7:00pm weh de shooting start, all man flat under bed we no bi know which side bullet fit komot.

Na for central town weh deh di call'am Squares weh shooting be bi and some bullet touch Kumbo cathedral for some places, resident for Kumbo tell BBC News Pidgin.

Reverend Elvis Nsaikila communication for officer for Kumbo catholic diocese tell BBC News Pidgin say de town don lock again afta de shooting.

Reverend Nsaiklila tok say, "Kumbo don shot down again for de past one week no economic or social activity happened for Kumbo''.

''Deh block all road for enta or komot town, even inside town only one road di pass from squares and Shisong", Kumbo dioceses tok-tok pesin describe how town don bi,'' na so im tok.

Image copyright Getty Images

Gun fight for some taim don make pipo di stay na for house or di run from de area for fight laik Romajai, Kikaikelahki, Kitiwun and Junction and Squares.

Last week gun shot no bi bi plenti and pipo dem bi di waka small small for town, but two days ago, shooting start back for town e add.

Kontri pipo dem say na army di burn houses dem and de reason na say separatist forces di attack dem.

Father Elvis Nsaikila say na population di suffer pass, deh di lose dia cargo and some pipo di even die.

Image copyright Getty Images

Catholic church pipo go back for Kumbo as kidnappers free dem

Kidnappers free 13 novice and three reverend sisters for catholic church for Kumbo, afta deh spend de whole day before deh free dem today morning.

Deh kidnap dem for Bammesing as deh bi di kam back for Kumbo and e take laik 20 hours for negotiate and before de free dem, as Reverend Elvis Nsaikila confirm for BBC News Pidgin.

All de church pipo dem dey fain, deh no harm dem but for now e no fit tok if deh pay moni or not.

For now local goment officials nova take call for BBC News Pidgin for tok dia own version for dis tori.