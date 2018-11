Wizkid, Kizz Daniel totori fans for 2018 One Africa Music Fest for Dubai

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid perform some of hit songs

Ogbonge African musicians turn up for di One Africa Music Festival wey happun on Friday for Medinat Jumeirah Al Sufough, for Dubai.

Kizz Daniel, Davido, Wizkid, Niniola, Chinko Ekun, Wande Coal, Diamond Platnumz, Sarkodie, Skales all totori dia fans with some of dia hit music.

Di one One Africa Music Fest dey give di biggest African musicians platform to perform for some of di biggest cities dem for di world.

But no be only musicians enta Dubai for di festival, some Nigerian celebrities dey dia too BBNaija star, Cynthia "Cee-C" Nwadiora, Ebuka Obi-Uchendy, and Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

see foto of celebrities wey slay

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Cee C

Swanky Jerry