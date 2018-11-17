Afta Haiti, na Nigerians dey japa go Canada pass

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Haiti na number one for di list

One report from immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show say Nigeria don enta number two for kontri pipo wey wan move go Canada for 2017.

Di report show say not less dan 6,005 Nigerians apply for asylum for Canada last year, dat number pass di 1495 Nigerians wey been apply for 2016 to go di North American kontri.

According to di report, na Haiti be number one for di list with 7,785 applicants for 2017 and only 620 pipo apply for 2016, while America dey number three position with 2,550 applicants for 2017 and 395 for 2016.

Meanwhile apart from di legal applicants, e be like say many Nigerians use mago-mago way cross enta Canda from dia southern border with America.

BBC bin report for May say Canada immigration officials been dey work dia American partners to stop di high number of immigrants dem.

Di report show for 2017 alone, more dan 20,500 migrants cross enta Canada illegally from America to to seek asylum, dat na like 40 per cent of total claims.

"For di first three months of dis year, half of di 5,052 pipo wey dem claim say cross di border na Nigerians and most of dem get America visa,"na wetin im tok.

Meanwhile officials for Canada tell CNN say even though Canada dey open, welcoming, to cross enta no be guarantee for permanent residence.

"To come Canada come ask for asylum for no be guarantee for permanent residence," dat na wetin Louis Dumas, wey be tok-tok pesin for di immigration ministry tok for 2017.

Many pipo dey worried now say Nigerians wey dey seek asylum for Canada go suffer becos of di ruling wey dia Immigration and Refugee Board give for May wen dem reject di asylum claim of one Nigerian woman wey claim say she run from her house to escape from female circumcision.