‘High-risk’ Sex dey make young Ghanaians catch HIV - AIDS Commission

Di commission say dis figure dey give dem headache as many of dis HIV patients wey reach 19,101 na young pipo.

Courage Botchway wey be di Volta Regional HIV Manager say 700 out of di pipo wey test positive for di virus for 2017 don die.

"Hope still dey for pipo wey get HIV because medicine dey wey dem fit take. Once you test positive for HIV, you go begin take ARVs. Anybodi wey get HIV get right to collect dis medicine," Oga Botchway add.

Di acting director of di AIDS Commission, Dr Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene say wetin dey make young pipo catch di virus na "high-risk sex". High-risk sex na wen pesin dey nack different pipo witout protection.

"We dey see more and more young pipo dey catch di virus and we go need tackle am," Dr Atuahene add.

