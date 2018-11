Monday na di first working day for presidential and national assembly candidates to begin campaigns all over Nigeria.

But how much politicians fit spend for 2019 election campaigns na di big kwesion as politicians begin gada money to sell dia market.

Section 91 of Nigeria electoral act wey lawmakers amend for October 2018 want make presidents no spend pass 5 billion naira from 1 billion naira wey di 2010 Electoral law tok and make National Assembly candidates no spend pass 70 million naira from di 20 million naira wey di old election law.

President Muhammadu Buhari as at Monday neva sign di section 91 of Nigeria electoral act wey lawmakers amend for October 2018.

Image copyright SAMSON ITODO

One organization wey dey torchlight election campaigns for Nigeria say Nigerian politicians sabi over spend pass wetin di law tok during election campaigns.

Samson Itodo, di executive director of YIAGA Africa tell BBC Pidgin say dis one wey election campaign don start so, na money politics go be di order of di day.

Politicians dey always find dia way to escape di limit wey INEC don put, according to Itodo.

Di cost of living for Nigeria and di way pipo dey over expect from politicians no go always make election campaigns dey expensive for Nigeria, according to one woman National Assembly candidate wey tok to BBC News Pidgin.

"For instance, to campaign for my federal constituency I go need at least two second hand Hiace bus, print posters and billboards for at least each ward to do my campaigns, wetin I don tok alone go cost nearly 20 million Naira" Victoria Nyeche, di APC Candidate for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency One tok.

Image copyright Victoria Nyeche Image example I go need at least two second hand Hiace bus, print posters and billboards for at least each ward to do my campaigns

Nyeche say dat no follow for kola wey as culture demand you go give community wen you wan gada dem to do campaign, "so you see sey election campaign reality dey expensive pass di 20 million naira wey di law tok for Nigeria.