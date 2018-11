Image copyright Cletus Ukpong

Police confam on Monday to BBC News Pidgin say burn fire, smoke, gbege na im greet Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly emergency sitting on Monday.

"We don send police men go dia to stop di gbege, police don restore normalcy and so far no political activities dey go on for dia"

Odiko Macdon, di police PPRO tok say di informate dem get about wetin happun be say "one of di lawmakers wey bin defect from one party to anoda party, e get one court ruling wey declare im seat vacant den im don appeal di mata and wetin dey happun now na because higher court ruling for dis mata go land later today and so supporters from both sides na im dey cause dis palava.

But police don send officers go di Assembly to settle di mata.

BBC News Pidgin find out say di palava for Akwa Ibom House of Assembly na because APC members dey protest as di Speaker of di Assembly, Onofiok Luke declare Itu state Constituency seat vacant after Federal High Court for Uyo, di Akwa Ibom State capital for south south Nigeria sack di member Idongesit Ituen wey dey represent Itu state constituency because im defect from PDP to APC and na last Wednesday 14 November 2018 Justice F. O Riman deliver dis judgement.

Ituen bin file suit for di Federal High Court for Uyo to stop di Speaker Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke so im no go declare im seat vacant but di Speaker come file counter claim say as Ituen don defect from PDP to APC before im tenure of four years expire wey dem elect am to serve, im don lose im seat for di Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Di court come dismiss all di suit wey Ituen dey ask but grant di Speaker counterclaim come give order wey direct Idongesit Ituen to vacate di Itu State Constituency seat for di Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and say make di Speaker or any oda officer no recognise Ituen as member of di Assembly.

Di court also don direct INEC to immediately conduct by-election to fill di vacant seat of Itu State Constituency for di House of Assembly.

See wetin pipo dey to di mata for twitter:

Skip Twitter post by @LadiSpeaks Emerging scenes from the AKHA State House of Assembly show that a former member of the Assembly, who was recently ostracized by the Federal High Court, Idongesit Ituen, acting in consonance with his mentor Senator Godswill Akpabio, has mobilized thugs#AKHAUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/Ow8vNxiaHb — Israel Oladipupo Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) November 19, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Donjerryz01 #AKHAUnderAttack



The AKS House Of Assembly is under attack right now.



Reports has it that the ousted lawmaker Hon. Idongesit Ituen; who before his sack was member representing ITU state constituency had hired and camped some APC supporters to attack members of the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/atBBCnmFzH — NetReporters.ng (@Donjerryz01) November 19, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig Breaking News: The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA), premises is under heavy attack by members of @OfficialAPCNg thugs. The thugs invaded the complex, chanting the slogan “APC! Change” as they set fire and blocked the entrance to the Assembly complex #AkHAUnderattack pic.twitter.com/5R8sMhC7RU — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 19, 2018