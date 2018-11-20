Image copyright EFCC Image example Dis na EFCC ogbonge headquarters wey dey Plot 301/302, Institution and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja Nigeria

Investigate don start to know wetin cause last night fire inside Nigeria corruption police - EFCC office for Abuja.

Fire on Monday around 7pm catch Data Centre for Wuse 2 Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but Fire Service succeed quench di fire wey almost burn down di building, according to statement from di kontri corruption police.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission - EFCC na di office wey dey handle financial corruption matter for Nigeria

Tori be say di fire start for di former newsroom wey dey serves as storage for ICT equipments wey dem collect from di Commission former office dem all over Abuja. Di building dey currently house di Data Centre and di Combined Inter Agency Task Force of EFCC.

EFCC say dia Chief Security Officer, DSP Nasir Abdullahi immediately afta di fire stop rush go Maitama Police Station report di fire mata and Policemen from di Station wey followed him go di Commission office, promise to return for further investigate.