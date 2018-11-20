Image copyright Tosyn Bucknor Image example Tosyn Bucknor

Nigerians wake up on Tuesday morning to di sad tori say one ogbonge radio presenter Tosyn Bucknor don off mic forever

Close friends and family sources say Tosin Bucknor aka area mama wey be presenter for Lagos no wake up again from sleep Tuesday morning afta she return from work enta bed sleep on Monday night.

"Yesterday wen her husband reach house (dia domot for Lagos) im see her yakata for ground, by di time dem rush her go hospital doctors say she don die." Azu Osumili wey be her oga for 92.3 Inspiration FM tell BBC News Pidgin.

Her sister Funke Bucknor also confam for instagram say di radio host0 Tosyn Bucknor true-true don die.

See three this wey pipo go miss about di 37 year old area mama.

1. Her Energy

Tosyn Bucknor na pesin wey get energy on top radio sotey even pesin wey she dey interview for radio tori and those wey dey listen to her dey dey excited wen she dey yan. In fact she get one ogbonge tok wey dey tortori pipo; 'Peace, Love & Amala!'

BBC Pidgin Faith Oshoko wey don work wit her before say, Tosin na pesin wey if you meet for di first time go make you feel like say una don know each oda for a long time.

2. Her Fashion sense

Image example 2016 foto of Tosyn Bucknor for Top Radio FM Lagos

Soul sister, tom-boy and sisi eko na di kind of style wey Tosyn Bucknor dey like dress wen she step out. Any pesin wey meet her go always confess say area mama no be just ordinary pesin and she no dey take her work play.

3. 'Area!'

Area! na wetin she go tell you to hala if you call Tosyn Bucknor radio show, wey be say you sef go know say she be correct Naija girl wey dey down to earth. Before she die, she bin get plan to be film actress and she even sing songs.

92.3 Inspiration FM wey be di last radio station where Tosyn Bucknor aka area mama last work say dem don change dia programs on Tuesday to honour di radio host wey die.

"E dey pain us wella, di radio station dey mourn her death and we don tok to di family, di station don go visit dem" Osumili tok.

Nigeria celebs like Falz, Yemi Alade & Kenny Blaq don enta social media to react on top Tosyn Bucknor death