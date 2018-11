Kwara Bye election Result: "We no go gree, INEC do mago-mago" - PDP

Image copyright PDP Nigeria/facebook Image example PDP Kwara dey claim say mago mago happen for di bye-election

Nigeria election authority - INEC say na Olawuyi Ajuloopin Raheem, di main opposition All Progressives Congress candidate win di Irepodun/Isin-Ekiti/Oke-Ero federal constituency bye-election.

But Chairmo of PDP Kwara, Kola Shittu tell BBC on Sunday dem dey wait for election authority INEC to send dem di election result before dem go hand in dia official rejection.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission - INEC, Ajuloopin score 21,236 votes while di PDP candidate Saheed Damilare Alatise get 18,095 votes for di election.

Shittu claim say plenti mago mago happen for di election sotay im see helicopters dey fly enta di state to make fear enta di voters dem bodi.

Shittu say wen INEC send dem di result, dem go announce dia rejection officially.

Meanwhile, Olawuyi say im victory na victory for di pipo of di state and na sign say APC go win more elections for di 2019 general elections for Kwara state.Di ruling Peoples' Democratic Party - PDP for Kwara state north-central Nigeria on Sunday reject di result of di federal constituency bye-election wey happun on Saturday.