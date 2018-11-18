Image copyright Instagram/@williamsuchemba Image example Williams Uchemba na social media star and Nollywood actor

Saturday night for Oriental Hotel, Lagos launch di first edition of di Social Media Awards for Nigeria.

Plenti social media celebrities collect ogbonge awards on top di kain work dem dey do for social sites wey include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Actor Williams Uchemba na im pack awards pass as e win for Individual Social Philanthropist and Best of Social Media.

Di 'Best of Social Media Awards' wey im win sama am tear rubber SUV.

Uchemba na im bring di social media campaign, 'Project One Million' come wey wan helep poor pipo comot poverty through education and skills plus including how poor pipo fit get cheap house so evri bodi go get roof on top dia head.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee C) no cari last as she gbab two awards for Brand Influencer and Discovery of di Year.

Odas wey win for di 2018 Social Media Awards include: