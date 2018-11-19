Image copyright Atiku Abubakar

Nigeria main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party - PDP also launch how im go own sell im market on Monday.

Atiku tok say e go attract investment and support all di small and chikini business dem wey dey for Nigeria.

Di plan be say dat one go increase Nigeria Gross Domestic Product by 2025 to 900 million dollars.

E also tok say di support on small and chikini business go create at least 2.5 million jobs per yeat and dat one go comot at 50 million pipo from poverty in two years.

Atiku Abubakar wey don be vice president before tok say e go start Apprenticeship Programme wey go fit give Oga boss for artisans back bone so dat dem go fit train about one million apprentice dem everi year.

E tok say e wanb restructure Nigeria so dat everi state go fit make more money from inside dem state but e no go affect di funding di federal goment go dey give states.

Basically, e tok say e want di kontri wey work for one orphan for Adamawa to work for evribodi.