62 million Nigerian children no get beta toilet for house according to sabi pipo WaterAid.

According to WaterAid more dan 52% of schools inside Nigeria no get toilet at all and dis one na serious problem wey dey affect dia studies.

Aside from dat, water and sanitation mata also join wetin dey kill 59,600 pikin dem for di kontri every year.

Nigeria tanda as number two ontop di list of di kontries wey dem dey poo-poo for outside around di world pass and sabi pipo say di mata na sometin wey dey affect young and old pipo.

For early November dis year, president Muhammadu Buhari declare state of emergency ontop water and sanitation mata to reduce how di palava dey cause disease kill pipo.

'Pipo need to understand'

Public Health expert Doctor Olajire Olanrewaju tok say di situation wey make Nigeria cari second ontop how pipo dey poo-poo outside na disgrace to di kontri, but hope no loss.

Dr Olanrewaju say even though one of di solution go be to build toilet round di kontri but dat one alone no dey enough.

"Pipo fit get disease like Cholera and Hepatitis B if dem no troway dia waste product wella, so e dey necessary to educate pipo about am."

Dr Olanrewaju also tok say make goment bring back di 'woli-woli' pipo wey bin dey monitor to make sure say pipo no piss or poo-poo outside.

If pipo know say dem fit enta wahala if dem comit, dem go behave demsef. Na so Dr Olanrewaju tok.