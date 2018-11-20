Image copyright Getty Images Image example Blac Chyna

America celebrity Angela White alias Blac Chyna dey fall into Lagos, Nigeria dis weekend.

According to her Instagram, na business dey cari Chyna come sake of say she dey collabo wit di makers of skin bleaching cream 'Whitenicious'.

Di 30 year old reality TV star dey invite her 14.8 million Instagram followers to di official launch of Diamond Illuminating & Lightening cream for Lagos di commercial capital of Nigeria.

She say, 'Lagos Nigeria, join me for di first official launch of my face cream dis Sunday November 25th for di Whitenicious store from 1-5pm.

She add put say, ''na evri bodi dey invited'.

Di cream wey dey inside small container dem decorate wit shine shine go cost customers up to $250 wey be around N90,000 for Naira.

For social media pipo don sama Chyna wit yabis.

Skip Twitter post by @Deeyaloo I love how #BlacChyna is going to Africa to sell her stupid ass lightening cream. That shit is poison, Africans need to wake up. You don’t look cute walking around looking like a damn leopard. Smfh — ✨𝕰𝖉𝖒3✨ (@Deeyaloo) November 20, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @dommzf blac chyna is going to lagos to sell bleaching cream ?????? look at what you people are allowing in your country ? — dommm (@dommzf) November 20, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @RejiYates So Blac Chyna is really going to Nigeria to promote her bleaching cream 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Monday 19th November 2018 (@RejiYates) November 20, 2018

Di makers of Whitenicious for dia website tok say, 'dis cream na to correct those hard areas of di bodi like dark knuckles, knees, elbows, bum bum and oda parts wey dey turn black by force'.

World Health Organisation (WHO) say Nigeria na di number one customer of skin bleaching cream.

According to WHO, women dey believe say di more dem yellow, di more dem go fine, dey successful and marry.

Sabi pipo say bleaching cream dey spoil di skin sotay e fit cause cancer.