Priti Patel

Former UK minister Priti Patel don tok say Nigeria no be beta place for foreign investors to chook dia money inside.

Di former secretary of state for international development tok say corruption and Nigeria na like 5 and 6 and di mata don worse even as President Muhammadu dey fight war against wayo.

Dis no be di first time former UK goment official go tok dis kain tin for public about Nigeria, Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron for 2016 tok say Nigeria dey 'fantastically corrupt' kontri.

Dis harsh tok no go sweet oga Buhari for belle wey don hail wetin im goment don achieve since 2015 and dey push next level as im agenda ahead of next year presidential election.

According to Priti Patel, e good make investment flood poor kontris so poverty go reduce around di world.

But she tok say for some kontris like Nigeria e good make investors know say dia investments dey at risk unto wahala like corruption and transparency.

She use one Ireland company, Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) take do example.

For 2010, di company sign 20 year contract wit Nigeria to create tear rubber natural gas refinery but wen President Buhari enta goment for 2015, im match brake for di deal.

Even though international tribunal don gree say make Nigeria compensate P&ID for di moni dem don lose afta five years, oga Buhari no wan hear court decision.

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron for 2016 tok say Nigeria na 'fantastically corrupt' kontri.

Patel say make foreign investors shine eye wella for wetin P&ID dey experience before dem enta dis same yawa.

Patel tok say, ''Nigeria dey number 145 for world on top how easy e dey to do business, dis na sign say investment for di kontri na serious risk''.

''President Buhari currently dey face serious accuse say im dey cari only im rivals go court unto way but im dey protect im party members and paddy dem,'' na so she tok.



Las las she say even though na good tin for international community to promote international investment for poor kontris.

She say, ''Nigeria must fight find solution to di wahala of corruption, e suppose follow wetin law decide on top companies like P&ID''.

''Until Nigeria do beta, investors go dey fear to bring moni come Nigeria''.