One new report from World Poverty Clock show say Nigeria don overtake India as di country with di highest poverty inside di world.

Nigeria get 89.6million pipo wey dey live inside extreme poverty pass India 71.5million wey bin dey top di report.

But one of di objectives of di current goment inside di kontri na to try make Nigerian economy not not rely on one souse of income wey dey come from crude oil.

Di plan na to move away from relying too much on oil and moving begin face agriculture and solid minerals.

Nigeria Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed explain to BBC say "remember say wen for 2015 wen dis goment enta office na very weak economy Buhari inherit, and im promise three tins Economy, Security and fight Corruption".

"Remember say our economy bin no bad like dis and na like 16 years e bad badder badest".

Madam Ahmed say dem no go fit solve di problems wey happun over 16 years, di problems big wella.