Plenti dignitaries and VIP's naim gada for Abuja, inside Nigeria on Tuesday wen former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan launch im book "My Transition Hours" to celebrate im 61st birthday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, presidential candidate of di People's Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar togeda wit di national chairman of di ruling party All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, join di VIP dem wey attend di event.

President Muhammadu Buhari na di special guest but im no show. Im send di Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha to represent am.

Former Ghana President John Mahama wey also show, describe di former president style of leadership as one wey dey 'relaxed', im also say Jonathan na pesin wey no dey "tok too much, dey reasonable and dey level-headed ontop politics mata."

"For am, politics no be do or die mata nd im decision for 2015 no surprise me at all," na so Mahama tok.

Wetin dey inside di book?

Di book, "My Transition Hours" na about di life of di former presido as Nigeria president and afta im lose di 2015 election.

Reuben Abati wey be di former tok-tok pesin for Jonathan wen im dey office, write say plenti tins dey to read inside di book.

Barack Obama

According to Abati, Jonathan point finger give di former America president Barack Obama administration say dem no support am.

"For some strange reasons, Obama administration don mark Nigeria and my administration down for failure." Na so Abati tok say Jonathan write inside di book.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barack Obama and Goodluck Jonathan for New York for 2013

Chibok Girls

Ontop di Chibok girls mata, di former president write say im take all di necessary step but di governor of Borno state get different agenda.

Fuel Subsidy

Tori about di fuel subsidy wey happun for 2012 dey inside di book. Inside am, di former presido say di I no go gree wey happun dat time dey "politically motivated."

Stealing and corruption

Inside chapter five of di book, di former presido explain about stealing and corruption. Im also tok about how di ruling party build on many of im initiative like BVN and di Treasury Single Account, (TSA).