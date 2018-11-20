Why organisers for Cameroon Anglophone meeting shift'am - Cardinal Tumi

Image copyright Eric VANDEVILLE Image example Cardinal Tumi for Rome

Organisers for Anglophone General Conference weh e for open way for shiddon tok, solve de crisis for Northwest and Southwest region shift'am because goment say e no fit hold now.

Na from November 21-22 weh de big Anglophone meeting bin suppose for hold for Buea for Southwest region for Cameroon.

But goment nova say e no go hold but dey say no bi now de meeting go bi, Cardinal Christian Tumi explain why deh shiftam for tori pipo for Douala.

Deh explain say deh bin apply for get authorisation but deh no get any reply from authorities.

Even as lawyers say no answer mean say deh fit hold dia meeting deh bin want authorisation weh goment write'am.

Na de second taim weh deh di shift this meeting after deh bin first putnam before elections.

Wen dis idea bin first komot goment say de like'am but make e no force some kana conditions for dem.

De organisers blame pipo dem for abroad weh deh no bin want make de meeting hold as deh suspect say cardinal Tumi get hidden agenda for start de meeting. Deh bin also suspect say Dr. Munzu weh e later move e hand for organisation say na goment spy deh no trust yi.

De separatist leaders weh deh dey abroad say make pipo no komot for house for five days for spoil de meeting.

Deh organisers explain say dia reason for hold dis meeting na for make Anglophones dem decide dia case, write am for beta way den presentam for goment and international Community.

Since de crisis reach high gear turn na to conflict, 1000 pipo don die and na so 200 army too die.

Even now fighting for de two regions na every day and pipo di suffer, deh no for get motor for go anoda place, chop di scarce and deh di live na inside fear.