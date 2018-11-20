Dem don kidnap 20 students for Kumba, Cameroon

Image copyright REINNIER KAZE Image example School children

Dem don kidnap at least 20 students for school for Kumba for south - west Anglophone region of Cameroon.

Initial informate weh BBC get na say dem kidnap de pikin dem for Lord's Bilingual college for Kumba, some kilometres from Buea.

E nova be clear who, how and why deh kidnap dem and school authority nova yet tok.

As Anglophone crisis di so so go before, kidnapping di reign now for de two regions.

Unknown gunmen bin kidnap 78 pikin dem and staff for Northwest region weh e nova reach two weeks.

Deh kidnap and free one police officer on Monday, but kill one weh Northwest region.