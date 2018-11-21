Image copyright Aniekan Udofia

Different security agencies on Wednesday take over Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for south-south Nigeria.

Police, Army and Civil Defence officers full ground for di compound of di Assembly, block bothlawmakers and legislative staff make dem no enta .

Tori be say three lawmakers for di State bin enta bin do session by demsef on Monday, afta court bin declare seat of one lawmaker vacant.

For dat meeting dem claim say dem don elect new speaker in front tori pipo wey cover am.

Now tori be say, both di speaker wey dem impeach and di three pipo wey elect different speaker bin plan to do seating today, na im security officials dem come block assembly gate.

E no too tay wen di State bin get new Polic oga to put gbege and tins in order for dia.