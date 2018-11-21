Image example 1527 students wey suppose don graduate for di 2015/2016 academic session go benefit from dis court judgement

Court on Wednesday order one federal goment university for southern Nigeria to within 14 days give graduation certificates to dia students wey dem comot sake of dem pay school fees late.

Justice Hilary Oshiomah of Federal High Court 4 Port Harcourt sama University of Port Harcourt order say make dem give some students wey graduate for di 2015/2016 academic session dia certificate and mobilise dem for NYSC within 14 days and give those wey don pass di age exemption certificate.

Justice Oshiomah say wetin Uniport do no dey unlawful and illegal to say make di students go pay anoda school fees again come repeat di session wey dem don already pass.

Court also say make dem refund all di extra school fees dem don collect from di students as dem dey give dem dia certificate or pay am into dia bank account, den award five hundred thousand naira as cost wey dem go pay di Lawyers wey help di students carry di mata come court den publish apology to di students for two national newspaper.

Counsel to di student Kingdom Chukwuezie say di judgement go benefit 1527 students wey suppose don graduate for di 2015/2016 academic session.

Callys Evans of Initiative for Freedom, Conflict Prevention and Social Integration, di NGO wey help di student say, dis judgement don give hope to pipo wey don suffer injustice before say at di end, di truth go come out for dem.

Some of di students wey dey cry, dey happy like Francis Daudu say, im happy as di judgement don come as na sometin wey dem don deprive dem for di past two years.

Di students happi well well as di Judge oda di school to do di right tin

One of dem Linda say "at a point pipo say I no go school. Some pipo for my family tink say I no go school and all di evidence I give dem na false but I thank God today say my struggle no be waste."

Na for July dis year naim some of di students wey graduate for 2015/2016 academic session go meet one NGO make dem help dem for di mata wey di NGO come carri di case go court.

Some of dem bin don go pay anoda school fees to repeat di final year even afta dem don pass all dia exam, do school clearance and dem publish dia name for the 31st convocation brochure for di school say dem don graduate.

Counsel to Uniport, Emeka Njoku say im go relay di judgement to im clients as anytin dem tell am to do na im im go do.