Image example NEMA DG dey defend imself on top di plenti accuse on top idp food moni

Nigeria emergency response agency - NEMA don come out tok wetin dem sabi about di Chinese rice for IDPs wey dey cause gbege between dem and Nigeria lawmakers.

For some time, Nigeria House of Representatives don dey torchlight di National Emergency Management Agency on top dis mata even rope Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

'I no collect any 5.8 billion naira from Vice President Osinbajo' - Di NEMA oga kpata-kpata Mustapha Maihaja tok for world press conference for Abuja.

Di total cost of di Chinese rice na 2.24 billion naira and storage charges for di product na 518 million and transport cost na 826 million naira.

Maihaja say all di allegation wey di House of Representative put on top im head na lie.

E say im no do wuru-wuru on top Chinese rice meant for idps and chook no collect any 5.8 billion from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take provide food for dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Reps go need di agreement of Senate to overide di President pass di bill to law

"Di onli moni wey i collect na 826 million naira from vp office wey we take use to transport all di relief material to di various states for north east" im announce.

Di lawmakers bin also accuse VP say im approve 5.8 billion naira goment moni to NEMA without following due process.

And because of dis, di dg gaz resign from office.

Dis no be dia onli allegation, dia accuse full ground breakete and dem include:

1.6 billion naira flood intervention fund

10 billion naira for ecological funds

1.6 billion naira to take evacuate Nigerians from Libya.

6.779 metric tones of rice from di republic of China

on top all dis allegation, di one wey pain di lawmakers pass na di fact say di Chinese goment bin send 6.,779 metric tons of rice to Nigeria for June 2017 to helep di millions of IDPs wey hunger hold.

Image copyright NDUDU BY FAFA Image example Rice na one of di most popular food for Nigeria

But wen di product land, NEMA no distribute am to di pipo wey need am but NEMA oga say dat one na fat lie

" We recieve di rice un-behalf of di federal goment we come cari am go our warehouses for Gombe,Borno,Yobe and Adamawa"

" we use di rice for monthly feeding of di idps" im admit.

Also on top di 1.6 billion flood fund, NEMA oga say im use all di moni to buy wetin each state need.

But on top di evacuation fund for Nigerians wey dey stranded for Libya, e say di agency get change and return di moni to goment treasury.

Wen bbc Pidgin try to reach di Chairman of di House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Honourable Ali Isa to get im coment on top di mata, im number no go.