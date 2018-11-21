Image copyright Nigeria Police Force Image example Di two suspects wey dem catch confess to police say na dem be gang leaders

Tok-tok pesin for Nigeria Police Jimoh Moshood say di force no go fit open mouth tok about how di main suspect inside di Offa bank robbery take die for dia custody.

Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Kamaldeen Ajibade bin tell di Ilorin High Court say di main suspect inside di deadly Offa bank robbery wey happun for Kwara, south-west Nigeria die for police custody.

Ajibade tok dis one give Justice Halimat Salman on Wednesday wen dem cari di five oda suspects ontop di case go court.

Wen BBC Yoruba call police to find out how di suspect take die for dia hand, oga Moshood wey be dia tok tok pesin say: "Di case dey court and I no go fit tok put."

Na like 30 pipo die on 5 April 2018, inside di robbery attack wey happun for Offa area of Kwara State.

Micheal Adikwu di suspect wey die, na from Benue State and na former police officer wey dem bin dismiss from di force.

"Police don tell us say di first accused don die, and we need to amend our charge, so dem never give us any evidence ontop di mata, but we don ask dem to give us evidence.

"We no go fit put pesin wey don die ontop charge sheet, we need to amend to remove am dats why we request for adjournment." Na so Ajibade tell tori pipo afta court.

Di Offa bank robbery bin take anoda level wen police accuse number three man for Nigeria, oga of di Senate Bukola Saraki, say im get hand inside. Im deny di accuse.