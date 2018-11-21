Image copyright Gabriel Olsen Image example Blac Chyna na America reality TV star

Pipo wey dey torchlight medicine and food mata for Nigeria, NAFDAC, say dem dey 'look into' American Blac Chyna wey dey go di kontri to sell bleaching cream.

Monica Eimunjeze wey be di Director of Regulation NAFDAC, tell BBC Pidgin say dem no get comment for now.

Plenti pipo dey bad mouth Blac Chyna for social media afta she announce say she dey go Nigeria to launch one bleaching cream.

On Tuesday di model post for her Instagram say she dey do collabo wit di pipo wey dey make skin bleaching cream 'Whitenicious'.

As e be so, NAFDAC don ban products wey get Mercury, Hydroquinone and Corticosteroids for Nigeria say e dey dangerous to health. But most jaguda pipo still dey use dem, especially for bleaching creams. BBC no fit confam weda dis tins dey inside di product Blac Chyna dey come sell.

Tori be say di 30 year old Blac Chyna wey be reality TV star go officially launch Diamond Illuminating & Lightening cream for Lagos di commercial capital of Nigeria on 25 November.

World Health Organisation claim say 77% of women for Nigeria dey use some form of bleaching cream well-well and many of di products wey dey market dey illegal.

Many Nigerians dey vex ontop di Blac Chyna mata for Twitter.