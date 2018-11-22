Image example Waterlines na very popular bus terminal area along Port Harcourt Aba express road, and pipo especially inter state travellers dey plenti for dia wella.

Cult gbege kill at least one pesin for daylight shooting wey happun for Port Harcourt, Police confam on Thursday give BBC News Pidgin.

E dey happun just one week afta one cult group attack and behead two members of anoda rival cult group for Owipa, Rumuchakara for Choba and police still dey investigate dat case.

Eyewitness say cultist begin shoot for di popular Waterlines junction on Wednesday afternoon and all of dem take cover to protect demsef.

One pesin die and stray bullet reach anoda pesin wey get wound, Rivers State Police Command tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni confam to BBC Pidgin.

One taxi driver wey dey run waterlines to Agip say "I dey wait my turn to load, di next tin we begin hear gun shot, all of us take cover."

Di taxi driver say police later come carry di dead bodi of di boys.

Chika wey dey do lotto game say e no tey she comot go settle payment for Ikoku as work close, wen she dey return she hear say pipo dey shoot, dey run for Waterlines and pesin don die so motor no gree go dat side again.

Police Public Relations Officer na liability - NOPRIN

Di police tok tok pesin say di deadbodi of di not wey die dey with police as dem don begin investigation inside di mata.

DSP Omoni say even though say dis tin dey make pipo worry, make dem no panic as dem don double dia patrol especially as Christmas season don dey come