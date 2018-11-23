Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo wey shop for mall

Kontri man say awoof no dey run belle, na sake dis BBC News Pidgin don range places wia to find cheap-cheap deals dis Black Friday.

Black Friday na day of plenti awoof wen sellers dey give buyers plenti discount ontop goods and services for shooping centres.

Di shopping event start thursday midnight wey enta Friday morning and e make plenti buyers to stay awake to buy things online before others go buy am finish.

Wia to find awoof sales

Jumia

For Nigeria and Ghana, online shopping giants Jumia declare 90% discount for some products.

Dem announce say dem go reduce price for over four million of dia product for dia website during di shopping event.

Haier Thermocool

Haier thermocool na anoda ogbonge company wey dey reduce price of goods as Black Friday dey shele.

Thermocool dey sell different kinds of home appliances for awoof price dis Black Friday.

KiKUU

KiKUUna online shop for Ghana.

Dem dey offer Black Friday sales dia at awoof prices.

For Oyibo kontris places wey you fit find black Friday awoof sales include Amazon, Argos, Debenhams and Currys PC World.

DOVV

DOVV na superstore for Cameroon. E dey for Bastos neighbourhood for Yaoundé.

SCORE

SCORE anoda superstore for Cameroon wey dey give discount for dia sales. Dem dey for di central town, opposite di cathedral, near the central (main) market Yaounde.