Cameroon northern region na one area wey go need support as Britain say dem wan bless Africa wit $64million helep moni to fight Female Genital Mutilation - FGM.

Di plan for Britain to bring out dis helep moni na to within di next twelve years end di FGM practice, wey be ritual cutting, injuring or alteration of a girls private part.

De percentage for FGM for Cameroon as Ketcha Pertulla Enzigha, women activist, Founder/Coordinator Leap Girl Africa tok na 1.1 percent.

Female Genital Mutilation - FGM dey more na for northern Cameroon and deh bin di practic'am for Southwest region but e di finish and deh fit see'm one -one for far-way villages dem, according to Enzigha.

"200 million girls don suffer circumcision" – UNICEF'We dey cut girls so dem no go prostitute'

Wit de anglophone crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions more violence di high against women, as deh di sleep for bush, good health care no deh and e di increase HIV and pregnancy weh deh no want.

For yi as British goment give $64million for Africa for helep stop FGM e good but e no go solve de whole problem for violence for woman dem weh for Cameroon e include early marriage and rape.

"Violence against women na a whole chain and for stop only FGM e no make sense as FGM na de lowest for Cameroon and early marriage and rape high pass. E mean say you di do good for one particular area weh no no even sure say e go end, you get for meet de leaders de regions, make deh gree for end'am because na dia culture and na process before deh integrate de woman for society".

British ministers say di money go also help reduce di risk of British girls wey dem dey carri go abroad for FGM procedures.

United Nations say two-hundred million girls and women wey dey alive today don pass through some form of FGM. E dey happun wella for like 30 kontri, mostly but not all of dem dey inside Africa; thousands of pipo for Britain fit dey at risk, even though di practice dey illegal.