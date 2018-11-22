'My Transition Hours' fake copy don land market two days afta Goodluck Jonathan book launch

  • 22 November 2018
Picture of di fake and original book cover Image copyright Twitter/@GEJonathan

Two days afta former Nigeria presido Goodluck Jonathan launch im book 'My Transition Hours', di fake one don land.

Di book na about di former presido time for office, and im also torchlight some serious issues like Chibok girls, fuel subsidy and corruption inside.

Inside tweet ontop social media na im di former presido hala di mata.

Some Nigerians too open mouth about how dem feel ontop di mata.

