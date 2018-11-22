Image copyright Twitter/@GEJonathan

Two days afta former Nigeria presido Goodluck Jonathan launch im book 'My Transition Hours', di fake one don land.

Di book na about di former presido time for office, and im also torchlight some serious issues like Chibok girls, fuel subsidy and corruption inside.

Inside tweet ontop social media na im di former presido hala di mata.

We have just been informed that a fake document contrived by mischief makers is being passed on as the e-version and hard copy of the just launched '#MyTransitionHours'. pic.twitter.com/NddYNR2QUT — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) November 22, 2018

We advise the general public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja. #MyTransitionHours pic.twitter.com/iYOr6sC9Vw — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) November 22, 2018

Also, note that the e-copy of #MyTransitionHours 'is not being marketed, as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) November 22, 2018

Some Nigerians too open mouth about how dem feel ontop di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @Mikepeter2657 Thank God u witness it now



Everytime Nollywood/musicians artist always cried 2u ppl in govt in order 2epp dem curb/fight piracy but u ppl always turned deaf eaf



How many minutes will it takes Nigerians to copy/pirate ordinary books?



Just in 1hour more than 500copies



Lol — MikePeter🏰✈🇬🇭🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Mikepeter2657) November 22, 2018