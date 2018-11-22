Image example E neva clear how di debate go take be as e pass 70 pipo wey wan become president of Nigeria

Festus Keyamo wey be tok-tok pesin for Buhari Campaign Group, say im no fit tok yet, weda Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go show face for presidential debate wey one group dey organise.

Di Nigerian Election Debate Group announce on Thursday say 19 January 2019 na di date wey dem go do debate for all those wey wan become president of di kontri.

Dem say for di vice presidential candidates, dia own go happun on 14 December 2018.

Wen BBC Pidgin call Festus Keyamo to ask am if im oga go show face for di debate, im say no be im go decide dat one.

"Na only Presidential Campaign Committee fit tok weda President Muhammadu Buhari go show face for di presidential debate," im tok.

Im add say di committee go siddon make dia decision, den dem go announce if di president go show face or not.

Image copyright Buhari 2019 Campaign Image example Buhari vice wey be Yemi Osinbajo go debate wit Atiku vice wey be Peter Obi

President Buhari wey be di candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) bin no attend di presidential debate for di 2015 election but im bin attend di wan wey TV pipo NN24 do for di 2011 election.

Former presido Goodluck Jonathan bin no attend di 2011 presidential debate but show face for di 2015 own.

John Momoh wey be di chairmo of di Nigerian Election Debate Group, say di debates go hold for Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.