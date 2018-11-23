Seven storey building don collapse for Port Harcourt

Image copyright Orji Chukwumela kelvin/Facebook

One seven storey building wey still dey under construction don collapse for Woji road for New GRA for Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state, south south Nigeria.

Pipo wey see say di building collapse happun around 5pm dis evening and many workers and petty traders still trap inside.

BBC Pidgin gada say dem don rescue 11 pipo comot from under di building wey fall and dem still dey try to bring out more.

Medical workers, fire service, Red Cross and security pipo dey ground dey try rescue more pipo wey still trap for under.