Nigerian tori pipo dey close eye for Boko Haram attacks?

Di front page of some major Nigerian newspapers on Friday

Di recent killings of over 100 Nigeria soldiers by one Boko Haram group for Borno State, north east of di kontri, dey make many pipo wonda weda local media for di kontri don close eye to wetin dey happun dia.

Foreign tori pipo Reuters report say di militants attack one army base for Metele on Thursday and say many soldiers still dey miss.

Wetin be like say e dey make Nigerians para especially for social media na say local tori pipo, especially newspapers, no put di attacks for dia front page on Friday.

More dan ten years now, Boko Haram and Nigeria military dey fight for di of north east of di kontri. Di militant group don sack many pipo from dia villages plus kill many soldiers and civilians.

BBC Pidgin tok to some of di oga/madam dem, wey dey decide di kain tori wey dia newspaper dey publish, to hear as e be from dem.

Boko Haram news don be like ritual - Bisi Deji Dolutile, Editor Punch

Punch frontpage on Monday cari Buhari and im vice Osinbajo campaign foto

"Tori pipo dey cover Boko Haram story well well, but di tin be say di kasala don too dey happun for years and now e be like say pipo don too dey hear di news sotey e be like say na 'ritual.'

Na so Bisi Deji-Folutile, di Editor of Saturday Punch tok.

Deji-Folutile, say e don too dey happun sotey "e no dey shocking" again. Now wen pipo hear di tori and even wen dem publish am for newspaper, she say "e no dey make am to front page."

Local tori pipo no get wetin dem need to report Boko Haram wella - Martin Oloja, Editorial Board The Guardian newspaper

Guardian fontpage on Friday

Di Executive Head of Editorial Board for The Guardian newspaper no believe say pipo don tire, in fact, im say di problem wit di media be say many tins dey too happun at di same time wey dey prevent dem from hammering on di tori wey go fit bring change.

Di koko of di mata according to oga Oloja be say, Nigeria tori pipo no get wetin dem need to tell Boko Haram tori as dem suppose.

"Dem no get investigative journalists and dem no get di moni to fit send dia tori pipo to go investigate find out wetin dey true true happun for north east," im tok.

Im say most times tori pipo dey depend on press release wey Nigeria military cari comot and na wetin dem tell dem na im dem dey publish for paper, instead of to go find out weda wetin dey press release na so e true true happun.

Military no dey like tok to local media - Gbenga Omotosho, Editor The Nation newspaper

The Nation newspaper na one of those wey report about di attack

Anoda side to why local tori pipo no dey do Boko Haram tori di way wey kontri pipo for want am na sake of say, e dey hard for dem to get information wen dis kain tin happun becos military no dey like tok to local media. Dis na wetin Gbenga Omotosho, di Editor of The Nation newspaper tok.

As tins be now, "e dey easier to tell Nigeria tori from ouside di kontri dan wen you dey inside," im tok.

Im reason be say international media get access pass local media becos dem fit get dia diplomats wey go tell dem wetin dey happun but local media no get dat kain tin.

Again, di fear of wetin fit do dem if dem report some kain tins dey also make dem no just publish tori anyhow, especially if dem no get enough facts.