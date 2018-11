Image example Families tell BBC say pipo still trap inside di building

Families of victims don tell BBC Pidgin say pipo still dey trapped under di seven storey building wey collapse on November 23, for Rivers state, south-south, Nigeria.

One pesin die and authorities don rescue 22 afta di incident wey happun Friday evening for Woji road, New GRA Port Harcourt.

Officials say dem comot one dead pesin on Friday, rescue 21 come rescue one man wey im hand cut for di accident by 4am Saturday morning.

Image copyright Rivers State Govt House Image example One of di victims wey come out alive

Even as volunteers dey ground and rescue efforts still dey go on, many family members of pipo wey still trap inside don dey lose hope say dia pesin go survive since yesterday wey dem trap inside.

"My broda Ekene still dey inside." Na so Chikodi tell BBC Pidgin. "Di man wey get di building call am make im come collect money for tins im go supply on Monday naim make im come, come enter dis tin. Im get shop for Mile 3 market as since yesterday we dey call im line di number no dey go." Na so she tok.

Image example Official don carri di 22 pipo wey dem rescue go hospital

According to tori, many of di victims be construction workers and pipo wey dey sell market dia.

Meanwhile Rivers State Goment say dem go chooke eye to find out wetin make di building wey dey under construction to collapse.

Chief of Staff Goment House Emeka Woke say any pesin wey get fault for wetin happen go face di law.