How PDP use fake foto to shame President Buhari ontop Boko Haram wahala

Before President Muhammadu Buhari enta power for 2015, one of im main campaign promise na to end Boko Haram.

Buhari wey be retired military General, bin say im go "lead from di front" to deal wit Boko Haram.

Three years wey im don do as President and as e be like say di Boko Haram katakata still get as e be, im opponents don begin use di blood and tears wey di militants still dey cause as political weapon.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram attack on Nigerian soldiers show say dem still dey organised in dia militant way

E take oga Buhari almost one week to react to di mata wey dey ground now, wia many Nigerian sojas die for Boko Haram hand, even afta di tori don circulate well well all over.

Tori comot say na 44 soldiers die inside di latest attack by Boko Haram ontop Nigeria soldiers for Metele village, northeastern state of Borno last week Sunday, but wen di Nigeria Army demsef enta social media to give reason why e take dem 5 days to confam di attack, dem no tok pim on di number of soldiers wey lose dia life.

E no dey clear why di Nigeria Army no tell di public how many soldiers die and e be like e give some pipo mind to begin spread rumour and fake news about di mata.

Sabi pipo say na wetin di goment opposition dey do now be dat, dis one wey di 2019 election don dey near because dem know say security na big mata for Nigerians.

Main opposition to Buhari administration, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no waste time to post dia own reaction to di Boko Haram attack wit fake foto wey show plenti deadi bodi of soldiers from anoda Africa.

We are pained and bewildered with the incessant but avoidable killings of our gallant soldiers by insurgents in the northeast and we demand explanations from President @Mbuhari.

Even one US-based journalism professor become victim of di fake news wey dey go around afta im go post foto of Nigeria soldiers wey im tink say dey involved for di Boko Haram ambush. Na later later pipo come dey tell am say di foto na from one Hausa (Kannywood) feem.

This photo broke my heart! It bespeaks profound anguish & helplessness. Boko Haram is on a murdering spree of our soldiers, but all that the presidency cares about is the 2019 election. The president's aides are tweeting about empty endorsements and about GEJ's book. Incredible!

For inside statement wey dem release for social media, di Nigerian army don threaten to sue anybody or organisation wey join spread fake tory, video and pikshure of Boko Haram attack on military.

Dem say dem no happy wit di way video full everiwia wey claim to show di attack on soldiers for Metele, Borno state, di army tok on Sunday, 25 November.