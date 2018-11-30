How EFCC gbab Lebanese wey try smuggle N1 billion cash comot Nigeria

Image copyright EFCC

Officials of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for Nigeria don arrest one Lebanese man Abbas Lakis, ontop offence of money laundering. di goment agency don announce.

EFFC tok say na as Lakis dey try comot di kontri from di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, dem nab am afta intelligence report wey reach officials ear say im dey wit big money wey im bin no declare for di Nigeria Customs Service.

Wen officials arrest am come search am well-well, dem see $2,104,936, £163,740 and €144,680.

Oda currencies wey dem find ontop Lakis na Swiss Franc, Lira UAE Dirhams and Chinese Yuan.

Oga Lakis bin wan board Egypt Airline from Kano airport to end im journey for im kontri Lebanon.

For dia social media account, EFCC say dem go charge Lakis to court wen dem finish investigation.

For Nigeria, na major offence not to declare to authority say you wan carri big money pass international ports wey dey di kontri.