'Jubril Aminu' tori say na fake Buhari dey rule Nigeria no get evidence

Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari

Tori pipo AFP comot one tori wia dem tok about di different times wen pipo don claim say di Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari wey everibodi dey see now na fake.

Inside di tori dem say all di pipo wey dey claim say na fake Buhari dey rule, including pipo like Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu, former minister Femi Fani-Kayode and book author Reno Omokri, no give one evidence to support wetin dem dey tok.

Di koko of many of dis claim against di Nigeria leader na say one man Jubril Aminu from Sudan na im goment change im bodi and face to resemble Buhari, say di real Buhari don die.

Image copyright Twitter/AFP Image example Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari wey everibodi dey see now na fake?

Dis kain 'fake Buhari' tok dey popular for social media well well and according to AFP, more than 500,000 times na im dem don share am, and although some pipo no believe am, odas dey convinced say na anoda pesin dey rule di kontri.

Image copyright Twitter/AFP Image example As e be, one of di foto wey show Buhari dey use im oda hand to write, na foto wey dem don reverse

For one tweet, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu put two foto wey show Buhari dey use right hand to write inside one foto and left hand for di second foto.

But AFP do research to show say na technology dem take turn one foto to di oda side, wey come make am look like say oga Buhari dey take im left hand to write (many pipo sabi say na right hand Buhari dey everly dey use).

Image copyright Twitter/AFP Image example Jubril Aminu na one man from Sudan wey some pipo dey claim to Buhari

Till today di goment neva respond to all di allegation of 'fake Buhari'.