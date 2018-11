Boko Haram don kidnap 15 girls for Niger

Image copyright Getty Images

Some gunmen wey authorities dey suspect say Boko Haram don kidnap 15 girls for midnight inside Diffa region for Southern Niger.

Local mayor for Toumour town, Boukar Mani Orthe say di gunmen attack three villages for night, come kolobi thirteen girls and two boys from di village.

Dis attack dey come just days afta some jihadist group kill eight workers for di water drilling site. Na just last year jihadist group kpake forty women and girls for di same Diffa region.

Di fight fight for di Lake Chad region wey near di border wit Nigeria don worse sotay Boko Haram kill 44 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday, 18 November 2018.

Na since 2009 Boko Haram don dey cause katakata for Nigeria and oda neighbouring kontris like Niger, Chad and Cameroon.