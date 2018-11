Ngozi and Chinonoso Osegbo bin no fit see di deadi bodi of dia pikin wey die, becos dem no pay medical bills.

Chiamaka Ogbodo spend more than one year for hospital afta she born her son but no fit pay di hospital bill.

No be only dis case dey o, thousands of patients for Nigeria dey face dis kain gbege for hospital becos of moni to pay bills.

No be only for Nigeria dis kain tin dey happun, e dey also happun sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.