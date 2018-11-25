Image copyright Getty Images Image example UK Prime Minister May don beg her kontri pipo make dem support di deal

27 European Union leaders press hand on Sunday give go-ahead to di Brexit deal afta 20 months wey dem don dey drag am.

Brexit agreement na di plan for Britain to waka comot from committee of countries wey dey use Euro moni on 29 March 2019.

Chairman of di EU, Donald Tusk na im announce di approval wey happen one hour afta di leaders gaday for one meeting for Brussels.

Even though say di Brexit deal don get go-ahead, di process for UK to waka comot from EU neva dey over as UK parliament go vote on di deal for December. E no dey 100 percent sure say di parliament go give dia own go-ahead

Theresa May don beg di public make dem support di Brexit deal.

Na for 29 March 2019 UK suppose comot from di EU.