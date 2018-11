Lagos businessman Tonye Cole yan give BBC News Pidgin about im decision to leave im billion naira bizness investments to contest govnor for 2019 election inside Nigeria oil rich Rivers State.

Di 51 year old na im dey fly di flag of di All Progressives Congress for di state govnorship election next year election.

Many pipo don ask kweshun about im relationship wit current Nigeria Minister of Transport wey also be former govnor of di state, Rotimi Amaechi.

"I no be Amaechi boy, im na just political mentor, I go inherit im friends and win over im enemies," oga Cole tok.

Di billionaire biznessman tok how im wan wear one trouser wit di current Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike for di 2019 election and all di plenti issues about di state politics for dis election.