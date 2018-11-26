Itakpe-Warri passenger train don begin run free of charge for 4 weeks

Image copyright Twitter/@toluogunlesi Image example Dem first tink di Itakpe-Warri rail to carri raw materials from di Delta Steel Company, Aladja for 1987

Di Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) don announce say di ogbonge Itakpe-Warri passenger train don begin full operation.

Di oga kpata-kpata of NRC, Fidet Okhira tell local tori pipo say di train go first start im journey from Ujevwu for Warri south south Nigeria by 10:00am and end for Itakpe, Kogi state north central Nigeria by 15:30 pm.

Dis journey go happun for Mondays and Thursdays while di return trip from Itakpe to Warri go happun for Tuesday and Fridays for 10 am.

Na since 1987 federal goment first start to construct Itakpe-Warri rail for Delta state, southern Nigeria under di administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, to use take carri steel materials from Delta Steel Company, Aladja, but dem abandon am only after dem do 254 kilometres inside.

But 30 years afta, di project don become reality and dis wan dey totori plenti pipo for mind.

Okhira also reveal say di federal goment don plan to employ 1000 workers to epp maintain di 320km track and e explain give say all of dem go get proper training before dem begin work.

"Na about 320 km and about 12 stations and dis na why we go engage pipo wey go maintain di track, pipo wey go work for di station to sell tickets and technicians wey go examine di train," im tok.

E come yan say di 12 stations for di train still dey under construction and e go dey completed for di 1st quarter of 2019 and dem don renovate some of di houses wey dey di railway village for staff.